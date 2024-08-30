Minor girl dies, three injured in wall collapse

SHIKARPUR - A died while three others including a woman were injured when wall of a house collapsed here on Thursday. The incident took place in Mirzapur area of Shikarpur where wall of a dilapidated house suddenly came down burying four people under it. A two-year-old girl identified as Aqsa Junejo died on the spot in the incident while three others including a woman were seriously injured. The local people on self-held basis pulled out the body, injured from debris and shifted the injured to local hospital.