Friday, August 30, 2024
Minor girl dies, three injured in wall collapse

INP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR   -  A minor girl died while three others including a woman were injured when wall of a house collapsed here on Thursday. The incident took place in Mirzapur area of Shikarpur where wall of a dilapidated house suddenly came down burying four people under it.  A two-year-old girl identified as Aqsa Junejo died on the spot in the incident while three others including a woman were seriously injured.  The local people on self-held basis pulled out the body, injured from debris and shifted the injured to local hospital.

INP

