NBP records total income of Rs96.8b, up 5.1pc YoY

KARACHI - The Board of Directors of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) met yesterday to approve the interim condensed financial statements of the bank for the half-year ended June 30, 2024. Demonstrating yet another period of a remarkable performance, the bank reported a total income of Rs96.8 billion, a 5.1% increase from Rs92.2b in H1’23. Bank’s performance was particularly stronger during Q2’24, with total income of Rs54.4b compared to Rs42.5b earned during Q1’24. These results were driven by a strong performance across both fund-based and non-fund-based earning streams.

In a stable interest rate environment, the bank’s gross interest income surged by 30.1% YoY to close at Rs562.2b, an increase of Rs130.3b from Rs432.3b for the same period in 2023. Similarly, the bank’s cost of funds also rose by 36.7% YoY, reaching Rs490.8b. Consequently, net interest income closed at Rs71.8b, reflecting a small decrease of 2% YoY. In the booming performance of the stock market during most of the period under review, the bank recorded gain on securities amounting to Rs5.8b, taking the total non-fund income to Rs25.1b, which is 31.7% higher YoY. Equity investment of the bank generated a divided income of Rs3.0b as against Rs2.4b for the half-year ended June 30, 2023. Fee & commission income earned through branch banking operations also stood high at Rs12.1b, showing a YoY increase of 14.7%. Amidst high inflationary pressures, operating expenses of the bank for the half-year period under review amounted to Rs49.1b (excluding extraordinary item) which is 11.3% higher YoY as compared to Rs44.1 for the similar period last year. The bank is currently investing significantly for a major upgrade of its IT systems & infrastructure. A major development during the period was that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (in Review Jurisdiction), by its order dated 27th March 2024, dismissed all the civil review petitions filed by the bank, as a result of which the Supreme Court’s earlier decision dated 25th September 2017, in respect of the pension litigation, has now attained finality. This would bring a long-lasting uncertainty to an end. In compliance of the judgement, the bank has recognised total expense of Rs49.0b as an extraordinary/unusual item, and has made payments to majority of petitioners as well as non-petitioners. Consequently, the bank’s profit before tax for six-months period closed at Rs514.8m (Jun’23: Rs47.7b), whereas profit after tax closed at Rs251.1m (Jun’23:Rs26.0b). Effective January 1, 2024, bank has adopted International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 9. This resulted in changes in the bank’s accounting policies for recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities and impairment of financial assets. As bank is following a prudent risk-profiling strategy, net reversals in provision during period amounted to Rs1.8b against a total charge of Rs0.4b for corresponding half-year period of 2023. The key contributor towards this drop was loans & advances that recorded a net reversal of Rs1.8b. Credit loss allowances held against Stage-3 NPLs stood at Rs218.5b (Dec’23:Rs203.6b). Thus, provision coverage at June 30 stood high at 100%.

With a 6.6% YTD growth in its assets base, the bank achieved Rs7 trillion milestone in its balance sheet as its total assets reached Rs7.1 trillion from Rs6.7 trillion at the YE’23. While investment (at cost) increased by 7.0% to reach Rs4,699.9b, gross advances recorded a 5.6% decrease to close at Rs1,540.1b. The bank maintains a strong funding and liquidity profile through a well-diversified funding portfolio. As of June 30, 2024, total deposits amounted to Rs4,103.5b. While CASA ratio stood at 80.1%, Liquidity Coverage and Net Stable Funding also remained high at 197% and 174%, respectively. Total Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 24.72%, against 25.47% at the YE’23. This drop in capital is mainly triggered by a one-off adjustment in the opening equity due to incremental provisioning as per IFRS 9. These ratios depict a strong resilience and financial soundness of the Bank. The bank enjoys highest credit ratings of AAA / A1+ categories for both long term and short term respectively as reaffirmed by both PACRA and VIS Credit Rating Company in June 2024.

As of end of June 2024, the bank achieved a major milestone in agriculture financing. The bank became the largest lender to the agriculture sector by not only achieving a record disbursement of Rs368b as well as achieving an outstanding loan book of Rs104b.

Bank’s President & CEO, Rehmat Ali Hasnie appreciated efforts & dedication demonstrated by the bank’s employees towards financial results and strategic delivery. The bank is pursuing a major organizational and technological transformation, product enhancement, digitalization and initiatives for promoting financial inclusion with a focus on commercial and rural segments.