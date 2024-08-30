No NRO for Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives stated on Friday that would not be granted a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and must demonstrate his innocence in court.

Iqbal emphasized that is receiving top-notch facilities in Adiala Jail, equivalent to those of a five-star hotel. He pointed out that many senior PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif, and himself, endured imprisonment with dignity and proved their innocence through legal channels rather than seeking intervention from the US Congress.

He criticized the PTI for its previous demands for accountability from PML-N leaders, noting that the PTI is now failing to provide necessary documentation in corruption cases, such as the 190 million pounds reference. Iqbal urged PTI leaders to adhere to the standards they previously set for opposition members and reaffirmed that no NRO would be issued, emphasizing the need to prove innocence in court.