ONIC sets groundbreaking telecom benchmarks with digital connectivity

ISLAMABAD - ONIC, a pioneering digital telco brand that launched just a year ago, has made a remarkable impact on Pakistan’s telecom industry. It started as a bold vision, which has become a thriving reality through transforming how people connect and setting new standards for the future. Since its inception, ONIC has experienced remarkable growth in digital-first subscribers, solidifying its unique position in a historically traditional telco market. This surge in subscribers highlights the brand’s strong appeal and the effectiveness of its segmented approach, inspiring competitors to follow suit. ONIC is about more than connectivity; it’s about convenience and innovation. With a fully digital onboarding process and advanced online payment options like a pinless wallet journey and auto-renewal features, ONIC is redefining seamless customer experience. This commitment has earned the company notable accolades, including Best Mobile App and Digital Ambassador of the Year at the Pakistan Digital Awards. ONIC’s unique branding activities, such as a prominent feature on Times Square during the Cricket World Cup 2024, and its trendsetting partnerships with brands like Careem, foodpanda, and Golootlo, have further cemented its role as a leader in the industry with exclusive deals for its users, showcasing ONIC’s dedication to creating value.

“ONIC’s rapid growth and market success within its first year is a testament to our commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric solutions,” said Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G. He further added, “We are proud of ONIC’s achievements and look forward to continuing our journey of transforming Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape.”

“ONIC’s success reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled digital experiences to our customers,” said Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head Pakistan, ONIC. He further stated, “We are excited about the future and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation in Pakistan. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, whose hard work and commitment over the past year have been instrumental in building ONIC into the success it is today.”

Launched in 2023, ONIC a pioneering digital telco brand of Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) in Pakistan, is on a mission to lead Pakistan’s telecom sector into a new era of digital transformation. With its focus on innovative solutions and outstanding customer service, ONIC is poised to continue shaping the future of connectivity in Pakistan.