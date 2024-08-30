Friday, August 30, 2024
Pak Army dominate opening day of U-17 Taekwondo C’ship

Pak Army dominate opening day of U-17 Taekwondo C'ship
Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Army dominated the opening day of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation-organized U-17 Junior National Taekwondo Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Kim Gubong, President of Korean Business Community in Pakistan, and Dr. Asif Tufail, Secretary of Planning and Development Punjab and Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Taekwondo Association, as chief guests. Pakistan Army emerged as the top performer, securing first place with an impressive haul of 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. Sindh followed in second place with 1 gold and 4 silver medals, while WAPDA claimed third position with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Staff Reporter

