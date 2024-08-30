Friday, August 30, 2024
Pakistan, Oman discuss military-to-military cooperation

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan and Oman have acknowledged the commonality of views to expand military to military relationship and forge deeper strategic ties.

The acknowledgement to this effect came at a meeting between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and various dignitaries of Oman including Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, and Chairman of Strategic and Defense Academy in Oman.

During separately-held meetings, both sides discussed military cooperation including training, security, counter-terrorism, defence industry and regional security environment.

The Omani dignitaries acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

