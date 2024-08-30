Pakistan’s total debt reaches Rs 71tr

The federal government has disclosed details of Pakistan’s domestic and foreign debt, revealing that the total debt has surged to Rs 71 trillion as of June 2024, according to ARY News.

The document presented in the National Assembly shows that 66% of this debt is domestic, totaling over Rs 47 trillion, while the remaining 34% is foreign debt, amounting to more than Rs 24 trillion. The Ministry of Finance has also outlined a debt repayment schedule for the coming years.

For the year 2024, Pakistan is set to repay Rs 18,700 billion, followed by Rs 8,700 billion in 2025, Rs 7,600 billion in 2026, and Rs 4,300 billion in 2027. The repayment amounts continue with Rs 6,000 billion in 2028, Rs 8,400 billion in 2029, Rs 2,400 billion in 2030, and Rs 2,600 billion in 2031, with a significant amount of over Rs 1 trillion scheduled for repayment in 2031.

In an earlier development, the federal government introduced a 3-year economic plan aimed at increasing the provinces' share in the federal budget from 39.4% to 48.7% by 2027.

The plan, under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, outlines that provinces will receive Rs 10,350 billion by the fiscal year 2026-27. The allocation for the next fiscal year 2025-26 is set at Rs 8,921 billion, and Rs 10,350 billion by 2026-27.

For the current fiscal year, 39.4% of the budget will be transferred to the provinces under the NFC Award. The government has also recognized the need to revise the resource distribution method among the provinces.

Additionally, the plan points to the country’s rising debt burden, with total debts expected to reach Rs 79,731 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. This includes an estimated increase of Rs 7,671 billion in domestic loans and Rs 818 billion in foreign loans.