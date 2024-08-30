Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Sindh Governor
APP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A 22-member delegation of Pakistan Youth Parliament led by its president Muhammad Abu Bakar called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday. According to spokesman, preparation of youth leadership, involvement of youth in positive activities and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori congratulated the members of the Youth Parliament and expressed his best wishes for their success. Governor said, “More than 60% of the total population of youth is a national asset of Pakistan.” Tessori said ‘Youth Parliament’ was playing a key role in the preparation of youth leadership in the country. The governor said, “The training of the youth will help in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.” “Modern IT courses are being studied  to the youth across the province under Governor’s initiative,” Kamran Tessori added. President of Pakistan Youth Parliament Muhammad Abu Bakr informed Governor Sindh about the goals and objectives of the Youth Parliament. The delegation also visited the ‘Bell of Hope’, Ration and IT Marquees established at the Governor House.

CM inaugurates ‘Back to School’ enrollment campaign

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724976726.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024