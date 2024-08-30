In 1989, Ayatollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran, issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian author, for his novel “The Satanic Verses,” deeming it blasphemous against Islam. The fatwa called for Rushdie’s execution, leading to global condemnation and sparking debates on free speech, religion, and censorship. Rushdie faced years of living under threat and heightened security measures. The fatwa strained diplomatic relations between Iran and the Western world. While the fatwa was formally lifted in 1998, its impact on freedom of expression and the relationship between religion and literature remains a topic of discussion to this day.