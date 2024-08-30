PC Hotel Muzaffarabad offers comfort and unparalleled services to visitors

MUZAFFARABAD - The hustle and bustle in the urban centres of Pakistan is effectively contrasted by the calmness of its breathtaking northern landscapes in Hunza, Swat, and the majestic Kashmir Valley, the last of which is home to an exceptional resort owned and operated by the country’s leading hospitality services provider, Hashoo Group.

Under the luxurious five-star Pearl-Continental brand, this hotel in Muzaffarabad hosts a large number of local and international tourists every year. With boundless natural beauty in the form of Pir Chinasi, Patika Waterfall, and the famed Neelum Valley, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad offers comfort, opulence, and unparalleled services to visitors from far and wide. Since its inauguration in 2007, the hotel features exciting activities within and around it, presenting guests with the chance to experience the utmost adventure, recreation, and luxury during their visit. One of the most attractive features of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, aside from the 100 luxurious rooms, is its seamless accessibility from urban centres like Islamabad. Located a mere three hours from the capital city, the road to Muzaffarabad is safe and convenient, offering panoramic views of the surrounding natural sites, making the drive up there just as enjoyable as the vacation itself.

The resort also hosts culinary enthusiasts, with its exceptional chefs preparing local, traditional Kashmiri cuisine, and continental delicacies with the utmost finesse, offering premium dining experiences for varying palates. For adventurous visitors seeking memorable and adrenaline-fueled experiences, paragliding at Pir Chinasi is a great way to spend the day. The location is easily accessible from the hotel, which offers support to guests in terms of planning and transportation as part of the full-service hospitality and tourism assistance synonymous with the Pearl-Continental name.

For families and tourists looking for the perfect chance to unwind and rejuvenate after a day of full-filled thrills, indoor games like snooker, carrom, and table tennis are also offered in addition to calming walks in the Herb Garden, cultural immersion at the handicrafts shop, and an entertaining play area for children.