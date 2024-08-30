PESCO official killed, two injured in Swabi shooting

SWABI - An unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on officials of Pesha­war Electric Supply Company (PES­CO) in the Maneri Payyan region on Thursday, killing one official on the spot and injuring two others, ac­cording to police officials.

The PESCO officials were in the area for a recovery mission when the attack occurred, just a kilom­eter away from Swabi city police station.

The injured officials and the body of the deceased were shift­ed to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Doctors reported that one of the injured officials is out of danger, while the other re­mains in critical condition.

No FIR has been registered yet. According to PESCO officials, the assailant, who had his face cov­ered, appeared suddenly and opened fire on them.

The deceased, Kamran Khan, hailed from Swabi Khas, while the injured Hassan Mohammad and Luqman Khan were taken to DHQ hospital.