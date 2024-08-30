PESCO official killed, two injured in Swabi shooting

SWABI - An unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in the Maneri Payyan region on Thursday, killing one official on the spot and injuring two others, according to police officials.
The PESCO officials were in the area for a recovery mission when the attack occurred, just a kilometer away from Swabi city police station.
The injured officials and the body of the deceased were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Doctors reported that one of the injured officials is out of danger, while the other remains in critical condition.
No FIR has been registered yet. According to PESCO officials, the assailant, who had his face covered, appeared suddenly and opened fire on them.
The deceased, Kamran Khan, hailed from Swabi Khas, while the injured Hassan Mohammad and Luqman Khan were taken to DHQ hospital.