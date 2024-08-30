Peshawar cinemas struggle as social media impacts local industry

PESHAWAR - Ehsan Khan, a 55-year-old enthusiast of Pakistani cinema, is deeply saddened by the recent closure of iconic theaters such as Tasweer Mahal and Novelty in Peshawar, attributed to the rise of social media.

The decline in cinema attendance, driven by platforms like Facebook and TikTok, has significantly affected the local entertainment industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Peshawar, once celebrated for its vibrant arts scene, has witnessed the shuttering of 16 cinema houses, a stark contrast to its former status as a city of performing arts.

Ehsan, who returned to Peshawar after 20 years abroad, expressed his distress over the closure of beloved cinemas. “Before my departure in 2004, my friends and I frequented Tasweer Mahal, Shabistan, and Novelty cinemas to watch our favorite films. It was a source of immense joy,” he recalled.

The closures of cinemas such as Shabistan, Palwasha, Capital, and Falak Sair due to the internet’s influence have been particularly disheartening. Many of these venues have been converted into commercial spaces and hotels, depriving moviegoers of their cherished entertainment options.

Additionally, cinemas like Arshad, Sabreena, Aaeena, Naz, and Shama are mostly deserted due to factors such as the lack of new films, high production costs, poor seating facilities, and a lackluster approach from authorities.

Peshawar has a legacy of producing legendary film stars including Bollywood icon Yousaf Khan (Dalip Kumar) and Lollywood actors like Qavi Khan and Ismail Shahid. However, the loss of seven cinemas, including those from the colonial era, due to declining film production, high property taxes, and rising social media usage has adversely affected the city’s entertainment industry.

Renowned psychiatrist and former principal of Khyber Medical College, Professor Dr. Khalid Mufti, emphasized that cinema plays a crucial role in fostering a healthy and tolerant society. He attributed the rise in intolerance and violence partly to the decline in cinema culture, exacerbated by social media and commercialism.

Dr. Mufti called for the construction of new cinemas, tax exemptions on film equipment, and job security for filmmakers to support the performing arts in Pakistan.

The proliferation of internet use in Pakistan, which surpassed 111 million early this year, has contributed to the decline of the entertainment industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Social media usage has reached about 71.90 million, affecting the popularity of films and TV dramas. Film lover Nasir Khan, a resident of Mardan, expressed disappointment over the demolished Firdus cinema, where a trade plaza now stands. He noted that the closure of cinemas like Taj in Mardan has forced him to travel to Peshawar for a cinematic experience.

Gohar Khan Yousafzai, manager of Sabrina Cinema, reported that despite charging only Rs250 per ticket, attendance has dwindled, prompting a reduction in film screenings to weekends. Renowned film artist Javed Babar attributed the decline in cinema to poor story content, outdated cinematography, and the influence of social media. He urged the KP government to support quality film work and provide financial incentives to revive the film industry.

Babar also emphasized that despite challenges, local film producers and cinema owners in KP have persevered, and he called on the provincial government to exempt cinemas from excessive taxation and support the film industry to produce quality films essential for a knowledge-based and tolerant society.