Philip Morris completes Skills Training Project for 896 adolescent children of contracted tobacco farmers

KARACHI - Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited – PMPKL Leaf (PK-Leaf) has successfully completed another round of Skills Training Project for the year 2024. Every year, PK-Leaf undertakes the project for children of its contracted tobacco farmers. The project is usually organized between June to August, at a time when the children are free during summer vacations and may fall prey to child labor at tobacco farms considering the period coincides with peak tobacco seasonal harvesting and curing activities. Under the project, children learn basic knowledge on trade skills and undergo practical sessions to acquire customized electrician and tailoring skills. The children are also provided with weekly additional sessions on agriculture/horticultural science (grafting/budding in plants etc.) and basic health and hygiene for boys, and food processing and preservation (preparing fruit syrups, vegetable puree etc.) and basic health and hygiene for girlsto add to their learning acumen.

The graduating trainees were also provided with hardware to continue practicing the learnt skills, including a building electrician tool kit for boys, and sewing machine for girls. The ceremony also hosted an exhibition of the products and projects prepared by the training participants which showcased their prowess and knowledge acquired during the Project. Speaking at the occasion, Manager Social Sustainability Syed Muhammad Suleman Gul said: “Since 2021, the project has provided skills trainings to more than 3,000 children, equipping them with valuable skills and encouraging them to go for self employment and small-scale entrepreneurships in their future. A number of case studies conducted on the project reveal how trainees of the project go after self employments as soon as they step into adulthood.”

Head of Leaf, Abid Javed said: “Sustainability lies at the core of our overall operations. We are thrilled to see the positive impact this project has had on our community. We remain committed to fostering a sustainable business environment in Pakistan that is contributing to the development of children, skills enhancements, and activities at large that benefit our tobacco farmers on social, environmental, and economic fronts”.