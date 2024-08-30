PM&DC chief urges universities to ensure transparency in MDCAT exam

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj has directed all univer­sities to take complete measures to ensure that the upcoming Med­ical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is conducted trans­parently.

The Medical and Dental Colleg­es Admission Test (MDCAT) for the year 2024 is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, as per the PM&DC Act 2022. This highly anticipated examination is essen­tial for students aiming to embark on a rewarding career in the med­ical and dental fields in Pakistan. In a press release issued by the PMDC, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the MDCAT exam and ensuring that all students have a fair opportunity to showcase their abilities.

The responsibility of conduct­ing the MDCAT has been entrusted to prestigious public universities across the country. The institu­tions which have been nominat­ed by the relevant provincial and regional authorities to oversee the examination process are the University of Health Sciences, La­hore (Punjab), Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi (Sindh), Khyber Medical University, Pe­shawar (KPK), Bolan Universi­ty of Medical & Health Sciences, Quetta (Balochistan), Shaheed Zu­lfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical Universi­ty, Islamabad (ICT, AJK) and Kar­akuram International University, Gilgit (GB).

The President PM&DC has also nominated council members to monitor and ensure smooth MD­CAT exam conduct in their respec­tive provinces, with Prof. Khaild Masood Gondal overseeing Pun­jab, Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj for Sindh, Prof. DR. Muhammad Zubair Khan for KPK, Prof. Dr. Tahmina Asad for Balochistan, and Barrister Sultan Mansoor for Islamabad.

For MDCAT, a total of 174744 applications have been received from which after scrutiny PM&DC has finalised 167077 applications.

The President directed the uni­versities to implement strict secu­rity protocols, including the use of biometric identification and sur­veillance cameras and jammers to prevent any instances of cheating or malpractice during the exam.

The President PM&DC urged uni­versities to provide adequate re­sources and training to exam proc­tors and staff to ensure that they are equipped to effectively moni­tor and enforce exam regulations. He emphasized that any instances of cheating or misconduct during the MDCAT exam will not be toler­ated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

With the MDCAT set to be con­ducted in at least 30 venues na­tionwide, including two interna­tional centers in Dubai and Riyadh, aspiring candidates have a sig­nificant opportunity to showcase their dedication and aptitude in the medical and dental domains. Furthermore, the PMDC President emphasised that aspirants must keep visiting the PM&DC website for the latest information and up­dates regarding the MDCAT 2024.