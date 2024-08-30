Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM meets JUI-F chief to discuss political landscape

PM meets JUI-F chief to discuss political landscape
Web Desk
10:04 PM | August 30, 2024
National

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and they exchanged best wishes during the visit.

The discussion primarily revolved around the overall political situation in the country.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724991936.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024