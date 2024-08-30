PM meets JUI-F chief to discuss political landscape

On Friday, visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and they exchanged best wishes during the visit.

The discussion primarily revolved around the overall political situation in the country.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.