PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorism in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday firmly stated that those spreading hatred in Balochistan will face strict consequences.

Speaking to his cabinet members, the Prime Minister emphasized that terrorists are receiving support from across the border and vowed to eliminate Pakistan's enemies.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz provided an update on his visit to Quetta the previous day, where the Corps Commander gave a comprehensive briefing on the situation in the province. He also met with the families of martyrs, who he noted were in high spirits.

Condemning terrorism in Balochistan, the Prime Minister pointed out that terrorists and their foreign supporters are fueling division in the province. "There is no place for such elements in the country," he asserted.

He expressed strong support for the Pakistan Army, praising the officers and soldiers for their relentless fight against terrorism. He assured that both the federal and provincial governments would provide full support to the Pakistan Army in its anti-terrorism efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz addressed rumors from August 26 that suggested a secessionist movement was taking place in Balochistan. He dismissed these claims, affirming that the Baloch people are patriotic and eager for the province's rapid development.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with locals who offered suggestions, which he promised to consider.

The Prime Minister ruled out any negotiations with "enemies of Pakistan" who are misleading the youth with a negative narrative.

He highlighted the potential benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Balochistan and accused terrorists of attempting to sabotage the project. "China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan," he remarked.

Lastly, the Prime Minister mentioned his upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to strategize the development of Balochistan. He also referenced Moody's recent upgrade of Pakistan's credit rating from Caa3 to Caa2, indicating that the country's economy is on the path to recovery.