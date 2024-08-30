Police arrest five accused, recover weapon and drugs

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested 5 accused during the operation against the criminals and recovered a stolen motorcycle along with illegal weapons and a large amount of drugs. According to the details, the SHO of Police Station A Section arrested 2 drug dealers Moola Bakhsh Kalhoro and Saddam Hussain Rind after receiving a tip-off during the patrol and cases were registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act for exporting hashish. On the other hand, during the successful operation and snap-checking of the SHO of Dolatpur police station, 2 criminal elements Hakeem Ali and Jan Muhammad were arrested. Illegal weapons, rifles and pistols along with magazines were recovered from the possession and cases were registered against the accused under the Sindh Arms Act. hi police station arrested the drug dealer Sajjad Ali Korai during his patrol and a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act after recovering a large quantity of hashish from the possession. The successful action of the SHO of the airport police station recovered the motorcycle stolen during the robbery a few days ago and handed it over to the original owner Mansoor Ali Bhatti.