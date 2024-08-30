PSX gains 356 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX turned around to bullish trend on Thursday and gained 356.88 points, showing a positive change of 0.46 percent, closing at 78,349.66 points against 77,992.79 points on the last working day. A total of 599,820,775 shares were traded during the day as compared to 636,024,989 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.409 billion against Rs16.267 billion on the last trading day. As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 166 sustained losses, whereas share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Symmetry Group Limited with 64,297,326 shares at Rs8.57 per share, National Bank XD with 42,591,637 shares at Rs57.53 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 41,140,347 shares at Rs11.69 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs241.02 per share price, closing at Rs 17,581.02, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs 87.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,218.17.

Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs29.22 per share, closing at Rs 565.79, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs21.56 decline to close at Rs3,368.32.