PTA blocks 183 mobile apps, online content amid internet disruptions

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has begun blocking online content and mobile applications using its Web Monitoring System (WMS).

According to a PTA report, 2,369 URLs and 183 have been blocked so far for violating privacy norms by sharing citizens' personal data and identity information.

Sources have disclosed that the WMS system employs deep packet inspection technology to monitor and regulate internet traffic at the gateway level. The PTA has started using this system to block illegal content, as reported by the sources.

This move coincides with ongoing internet service disruptions in Pakistan, which have been linked to the implementation of internet firewalls installed at the country’s main internet gateways to monitor and filter traffic. These systems can block content on websites and social media platforms, and authorities claim they can trace the origin of objectionable material. However, the PTA attributed the recent internet disruptions to a fault in the submarine cable.

In a related development, senior journalist Hamid Mir has challenged the installation of firewalls in the Islamabad High Court.The petition argues that the firewall installation has significantly slowed internet speeds, negatively impacting the youth, who are vital to the digital economy.

The petitioner has called for the suspension of firewall installations until relevant stakeholders are consulted and citizens' fundamental rights are protected.

Additionally, the petitioner has urged that access to the internet for livelihood purposes be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution. A detailed report on the firewall implementation has also been requested from the involved parties.