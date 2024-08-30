Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Public hearings continue in all SEPCO circles: Manzoor Soomro

APP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  Chief of Engineer Operations Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Thursday said that public customer hearings were being continued in all circles by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) with an aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately. Such hearings were being conducted in all circles of SEPCO following the directions of SEPCO CEO Saeed Ahmed Dawach. The public was also being informed about this in advance through social media. He further said, “All the XENs, SDOs, and commercial officers, along with their teams, are ensuring regular holding of open cargo in their subdivisions on a daily basis.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1724976726.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024