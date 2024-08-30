Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates new pediatric block at Mayo Hospital

In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide advanced treatment and surgical facilities for children, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb inaugurated a newly constructed block at Mayo Hospital equipped with modern healthcare amenities for pediatric care.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mayo Hospital Coordinator Hafiz Mian Nauman, and Punjab Assembly Member Sania Ashiq were also present alongside the Senior Minister during the inauguration.

The new block, constructed at a cost of PKR 350 million, is outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced surgery capabilities and modern medical equipment. With the addition of the four-story block, the number of wards has increased, and the bed capacity has expanded from 50 to 80.

Maryam Aurangzeb toured the various departments of the newly constructed block and reviewed the healthcare services being provided.

Established in 1871, Mayo Hospital is Pakistan's oldest and largest medical facility, serving the public for 153 years. At the time of Pakistan’s independence, the hospital had 300 beds; today, it has grown to a capacity of 2,399 beds, noted Maryam Aurangzeb.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is spearheading a revolution to modernize the entire healthcare system across Punjab, prioritizing women and children's health. Her vision is to transform Punjab into an exemplary province in education, healthcare, public service, infrastructure, environment, and governance, stated Maryam Aurangzeb.

The Senior Minister highlighted the legacy of public service in Punjab, established by Chief Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The new Pediatric Surgical Block also features a CSSD (Central Sterile Services Department), centralized oxygen supply, a minor operation theater, daycare facilities, a pathology lab, and a skills lab, according to Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The hospital wards have been named after legendary professors, and the bed capacity in the oncology, dengue, and medical wards of the Pediatric Medicine Unit has been increased from 25 to 48.

The Senior Minister also commended the timely completion of the revamping project by the C&W department and Mayo Hospital administration on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor and Professor of Pediatrics briefed the Senior Minister on the advanced pediatric care and modern machinery provided in the newly constructed block.