Punjab government to decide on Imran Khan’s military trial, says law minister

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the Punjab government would be responsible for deciding on the military trial of if required. Speaking to journalists, Tarar also clarified that the government has no jurisdiction over the military trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed.

Addressing concerns about potential constitutional amendments, the Law Minister affirmed that no constitutional amendment or new amendment bill is currently planned for the joint session of Parliament. He emphasized that the government has no intention of introducing surprise legislation and has no involvement with private bills submitted by parliamentary members, noting that hundreds of such bills already exist.

Regarding the judiciary, Tarar dismissed any considerations for extending Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa's tenure, stressing that no such proposal is on the table.

Earlier, Minister for Information Atta Tara debunked rumors of key amendments related to the judiciary, stating that no such amendments are under consideration. He further clarified that there has been no discussion about judiciary amendments in the legislative committee, and circulating speculations are misleading.