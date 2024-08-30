As part of a comprehensive reform agenda for technological advancement and financial discipline, has developed a portal to digitize its pension payment system, making the process simple, transparent and smooth.

The PBC Pension Management System, which has been developed by the organization’s IT Wing, will have the provision to make available data of all the pensioners in one click.

Under this system, pensioners have been facilitated to submit e-life certificates through smartphones or any other digital device from their homes instead of filing the certificates manually. Every pensioner will have access to his/her pensionary record and he/she may apply for any change in the record if required.

The portal, which will be operational on Radio Pakistan’s website from the 10th of September, is expected to greatly facilitate its around 3500 pensioners residing in the length and breadth of the country.

Radio Pakistan’s Director General Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, who has been pursuing multiple reforms, believes that the PBC Pension Management System will also contribute to better financial management of the state broadcaster besides facilitating the pensioners.

The leading associations of pensioners of have welcomed this initiative and thanked Minister for Information Atta Tarar and Secretary Information Ambreen Jan for patronizing this transition.

includes the few oldest organizations of Pakistan, which are usually enumerated British legacy. It was 1936 when Britishers established the first radio station in present Pakistan’s city of Peshawar.