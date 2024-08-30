RDA carries out operation against unauthorised plaza

Rawalpindi - Acting on the directives of the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized under-construction commercial building.

During the operation, the Squad sealed the plaza at Old Airport Road, said RDA spokesperson on Thursday. The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad, which included the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials, with the support of the Old Airport Police Station, Rawalpindi.

The property owners, identified as Nooreen Fazalur Rehman, and Fazalur Rehman, were found in violation of approved building plans and maps. Despite prior notices were issued by the RDA and First Information Report (FIR) was lodged, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, has directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce stringent measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities.

The Building Control Wing has also been instructed to assess fees and charges associated with the approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, and related building plans, with the goal of regularizing all such structures within RDA’s jurisdiction.

The RDA strongly urges the general public to take moral responsibility in removing any form of encroachment to avoid further penalties and losses.