Refugee Crisis

After a brief pause, Pakistan has resumed its refugee repatriation plan, sending refugees back to Afghanistan. It is encouraging to see that the government, while mindful of international concerns and multilateral bodies, remains committed to its interpretation of international law, which supports the repatriation of refugees once conflicts subside. Despite protests from international bodies regarding the return of Afghan refugees to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Pakistan faces an untenable situation with millions of refugees amid its own economic crises, poverty, crime, and terrorism.

Supporting such a large refugee population becomes increasingly difficult when the nations responsible for creating these refugee flows—primarily the Soviet Union and, more recently, the United States and its allies—have not provided adequate assistance. Pakistan has not received sufficient compensation or support to effectively manage, rehabilitate, and integrate these refugees. Furthermore, expectations of aid are unrealistic when countries that pledged to accept a portion of the displaced Afghans, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, have yet to fulfill their commitments.

The 44,000 Afghan refugees promised asylum by these nations remain stranded in Pakistan, with the process for their relocation stalled. Given the lack of support from those who contributed to the crisis, Pakistan should uphold its decision to repatriate refugees to their country of origin. Addressing cross-border crime and smuggling, which exacerbate terrorism in Pakistan, is crucial, and repatriation is a key measure in strengthening border security and alleviating these issues.