Root’s century anchors England in Lord’s Test against Sri Lanka

LONDON - Joe Root scored his 33rd Test century, equalling the England record held by Alastair Cook, as the hosts secured a strong position against Sri Lanka on the first day of the second Test at Lord’s. England, who were 42-2 when Root came to the crease, reached stumps at 358-7. Root’s composed 143 off 206 balls, his sixth century at Lord’s, was the highlight of the day. He found little support from the top order, with Ben Duckett’s 40 being the next best score. However, fast bowler Gus Atkinson provided crucial assistance with a maiden Test fifty, remaining unbeaten on 74 as the pair added 92 runs for the seventh wicket. Earlier, stand-in captain Ollie Pope’s struggles continued, as he fell for a single run, his third consecutive low score. Despite winning the toss and opting to field in sunny conditions, Sri Lanka’s bowlers were unable to contain Root, who navigated early pressure to stabilize England’s innings. Root’s century, marked by 13 fours, placed him in joint-tenth on the all-time list of Test century-makers, alongside legends like India’s Sachin Tendulkar. He eventually fell attempting an unorthodox ramp shot, caught at 308-7, but Atkinson’s aggressive batting ensured England ended the day in a strong position. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayake, made inroads but couldn’t dismantle the English batting line-up, as Root’s brilliance shone through on the opening day.