SCO meeting in Pakistan is priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control declared on Friday that anyone who takes up arms against the state will be dealt with decisively.

In his address to the Senate, Naqvi detailed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had engaged with stakeholders on Balochistan's security issues and announced significant funding for the province during his recent visit to Quetta.

He emphasized that the state would support those who adhere to the Constitution of Pakistan while warning that any attempts by anti-Pakistan elements would be thwarted. Naqvi described the recent attacks in Balochistan as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, affirming Pakistan's commitment to host the SCO conference as planned.

He noted that while the Apex Committee reviews the National Action Plan (NAP), the Parliament remains supreme, and addressed the shortage of officers in Balochistan by stating that federal officers are being reassigned to the province.