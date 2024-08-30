Shaheen Afridi dropped as Gillespie names Pak squad for crucial 2nd Test

LAHORE - Pakistan men’s cricket team red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie, announced a 12-member squad for the second Test against Bangladesh during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. The notable exclusion from the squad is pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been dropped following Pakistan’s heavy defeat in the first Test.

“Shaheen’s missed out on this game,” Gillespie stated. “We’ve had a productive discussion with him, and he fully understands and appreciates the decision. Shaheen is working on specific aspects of his bowling to maximize his effectiveness. He’s been collaborating closely with Azhar Mahmood.”

Gillespie emphasized that the decision was part of a broader strategy, given the packed cricket schedule ahead. “We want to see Shaheen at his best because we have a lot of cricket across all formats, and Shaheen will play a crucial role. He’s also recently become a father, and we want him to have some time with his family,” he added. “Make no mistake, Shaheen is a quality player and will be pivotal in the coming months.”

Pakistan’s first Test against Bangladesh saw the team field four pacers—Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Naseem Shah—in a bid to leverage a pace attack. However, the plan backfired as the Bangladesh batting lineup dominated, leading to a 10-wicket defeat for Pakistan.

The sources indicate that the team management, along with senior players, were dissatisfied with the pacers’ performance in the first Test. The bowlers struggled to capitalize on the pitch’s grassy conditions, and their declining pace was a point of concern within the dressing room. In the first Test, Naseem Shah managed to take three wickets, while Shaheen, Shahzad, and Ali each claimed two, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bangladesh from amassing a massive 565 runs in their first innings.

Chasing a modest 30-run target after Pakistan was bowled out for 148 in their second innings, Bangladesh had no difficulty reaching the goal in just 6.3 overs, with Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guiding them to victory. The playing XI for the second Test, which starts today (Friday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, will be revealed at the toss, scheduled for 9:30 am, with the first ball at 10:00 am. Bangladesh currently leads the two-match Test series 1-0 after their commanding win in the first Test.