Friday, August 30, 2024
SHC approves protective bail of Danish Iqbal

Karsaz Tragedy

INP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved the protective bail of Danish Iqbal, husband of Natasha in Karsaz tragedy.  The SHC accepted the protective bail of the accused for seven days besides directing to submit the surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Advocated Aamir Masood, the lawyer of accused in his petition was of the opinion that it was feared that Danish Iqbal could be arrested. Therefore, his protective bails should be accepted.  He said that Danish Iqbal has no link with the Karsaz incident and his wife Natasha was already in prison.  It should be mentioned here that a vehicle driven by Natasha had crushed five people at Karsaz road in Karachi on August 19.

INP

