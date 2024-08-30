Shoaib Malik to mentor Stallions in Champions One-Day Cup

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and two-time ICC event winner Shoaib Malik will serve as the mentor for the Stallions in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, set to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced Malik as one of the five champion mentors for the tournament, alongside Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Waqar Younis. These mentors will play a pivotal role in guiding their teams and will participate in media conferences to reveal team names and logos, aiming to boost the tournament’s brand awareness.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature the top 150 cricketers from across the country, competing in a 50-over single-league format. The tournament will include three playoffs and culminate with the final on September 29.Malik’s Stallions will face the Lions on September 13, followed by matches against the Wolves on September 15, the Dolphins on September 19, and the Panthers on September 21.

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Malik said, “I am thrilled to be appointed as a mentor for the Stallions, a team with which I have shared many memorable moments as a player and captain. Returning in the role of a mentor is an incredible opportunity, and I am confident I can contribute significantly to the Stallion brand by sharing my experience and passion for the game.”

Malik emphasized that his mentorship extends beyond the dugout, as he plans to participate in select matches to impart his knowledge directly to the players. He believes that the Champions Cup format, which unites the best domestic talents in a competitive environment, will be instrumental in bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket. “The learning process in cricket never truly ends, but it can certainly be accelerated,” Malik noted. “With experienced mentors, skilled coaching staff, and live broadcasts, the Champions Cup will strengthen our domestic cricket structure and prepare more talented players for the global stage.”

Malik concluded by expressing optimism about the tournament’s impact on Pakistan cricket, urging Stallion fans and the media to support the team as they strive to develop new champions who will bring glory to the region and the country.

SCHEDULE OF STALLION’S MATCHES

13 Sep Stallions v Lions

15 Sep Wolves v Stallions

19 Sep Stallions v Dolphins

21 Sep Panthers v Stallions