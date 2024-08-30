Stakeholders call for regulating transfats in all foods

ISLAMABAD - Civil society and health professionals on Thurs­day urged the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Ministry of Science and Technology to adopt a sin­gle and unified regulation to lim­it industrially produced trans-fats (iTFA) across all food categories.

The urgent appeal was made by members of the TRANSFORM Pa­kistan campaign, spearheaded by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) and supported by the Cen­tre for Peace and Development Initi­atives (CPDI), Heartfile, and several other leading civil society organiza­tions and health professionals.

“A single, regulation is the most effective way to limit iTFA to no more than 2 percent of total fats in all foods to safeguard Paki­stanis from the harmful effects of trans-fats,” said Afshar Iqbal, Di­rector of Communications & Ad­vocacy at PYCA, while comment­ing on the ratio of iTFA in foods. “This approach is recommended by the World Health Organization and closes loopholes that the food industry could otherwise exploit, ensuring consistent enforcement and protection.”

The unified regulatory meas­ures are backed by global best practices, as highlighted by Mu­nawar Hussain, Country Lead at Global Health Advocacy Incuba­tor. “Adopting a uniform standard regulation is a proven global best practice policy and recommend­ed by WHO. It levels the playing field for all food producers while ensuring that every consumer is safeguarded from the dangers of trans-fats, regardless of the type of food they consume,” he empha­sized. “Over 60 countries have al­ready adopted WHO best practice policy by regulating iTFA limits and/or banning Partially Hydro­genated Oils (PHO) for greater public health gains” he added.

Adding to the urgency, Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, warned that “A prod­uct-by-product approach to pre­scribe iTFA limit will be ineffi­cient, as it would leave certain food items uncovered, and the en­forcement officers will find it hard to implement such a regulation. Therefore, the PSQCA must devel­op one overarching standard/reg­ulation, which applies to all pack­aged and non-packaged foods.”

The health implications of in­dustrially produced trans-fats are severe, contributing to a surge in NCDs, including cardiovas­cular diseases, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and various forms of cancer. Dr. Saba Amjad, Executive Director of Heartfile, stressed the critical need for swift action: “Given the rising rates of cardiovascular diseases in Paki­stan, adopting the most effective regulatory measures is impera­tive. A single, clear standard reg­ulation provides a direct path to reducing public exposure to trans-fats and improving health out­comes nationwide.”

The TRANSFORM Pakistan cam­paign, led by PYCA with the pa­tronage of the Ministry of Nation­al Health Services, Coordination & Regulation, and GHAI, along with the support of CPDI and Heart­file, is dedicated to advocating life-saving policies, such as enact­ing a mandatory national limit of 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of to­tal fat in all foods.