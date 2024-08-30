Suspect held in injured condition after encounter: Police

MULTAN - An alleged robber was injured in a police encounter, in the precincts of Qadarpur Raan police on Thursday morning. According to a police spokesperson, a team of Muhafiz Squad was on a routine patrolling near Mouza Karpaal at Shah Hussain Road when they signalled three suspects riding a motorcycle to stop but they sped away. The Muhafiz Squad informed Qadarpur Raan police and also started chasing the alleged criminals. SHO Qadarpur Raan Muhammad Ramzan alongwith a team reached the spot when the suspects opened fire on the police party. The police also retaliated in self-defence; however, two criminals escaped from the scene while one criminal identified as Abdul Sattar was arrested after he was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices. The police seized illegal weapons and a motorcycle. The injured suspect was shifted to the Nishtar hospital. Further investigation was underway.