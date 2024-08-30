SW admin enforces ‘Awami Agenda’ in Wana

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration of South Waziristan Lower is actively implementing the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ to provide relief to citizens.

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail conducted surprise inspections of various filling stations in Wana. He checked prices, gauges, registration documents, and ensured that safety measures, such as fire extinguishers and public facilities like washrooms, were in place. The Assistant Commissioner also visited hotels to assess cleanliness conditions. He directed shopkeepers to follow approved guidelines and official rates, emphasizing that the district administration is committed to the welfare of the people and will not tolerate any violations.