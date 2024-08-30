Telegram CEO charged in France, released on $5.5m bail

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, was charged in France for failing to take action against users' criminal behavior after almost four days in detention, according to media reports.

Durov's detention, which began on Saturday and was extended once, ended on Wednesday, and he was brought before a Paris court, broadcaster BFMTV said.

French judges charged Durov but released him on €5 million (about $5.5 million) bail under judicial supervision, with a restriction on leaving France, according to the broadcaster.

He was charged with "complicity" in the spread of child abuse images, as well as "complicity" in drug trafficking, BFMTV said, citing the Paris prosecutor.

​​​​​​​Durov was arrested on Saturday evening as he alighted from his private jet at Bourget Airport in Paris, according to French media outlets.

The 39-year-old Franco-Russian, listed as a wanted person in France, had just arrived from Azerbaijan when arrested.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, the French National Judicial Police issued his search warrant.

The investigation focused on Telegram's lack of moderation, which police believed enabled criminal activity to continue undeterred on the messaging app.