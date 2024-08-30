Those involved in bloodshed in Balochistan will be crushed: PM

Apex Committee vows to bring planners, instigators, facilitators, perpetrators of cowardly attacks to justice. PM, COAS reaffirm resolve to prevent inimical forces from disrupting hard-earned peace in Balochistan at any cost. Dialogues only possible with those who salute national flag: PM.

QUETTA - The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan Thursday expressed the resolve to intensify counterterrorism efforts in Balochistan, leveraging multi-domain resources to eradicate terrorism.

The meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan was held in Quetta today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were present in this meeting. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, key provincial ministers, provincial secretaries, Commander Balochistan Corps and senior civil, police, intelligence and military officials attended the meeting.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the prime minister also commended the sacrifices and contributions of the people of Balochistan towards national progress and development, and resolved that enemies of Pakistan, bent on creating unrest in Balochistan, would be defeated with full force and national support, InshaAllah. The prime minister further said that the entire nation was grieved by the recent tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. He said Khwarij who shed the blood of innocent people would not be spared, he said.

The PM said that Balochistan is an important and beautiful province of Pakistan, and all obstacles in its path to development and prosperity would be removed. The prime minister said that the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland and the innocent civilians would not go to waste.

The prime minister made it clear that dialogues could only be possible with those who respect the constitution of Pakistan and salute the National flag.

The participants offered Fateha for the Shuhada of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, expressing solidarity with the victims’ families, and praising the bravery of security forces for their timely response in preventing further loss of innocent lives.

The committee unequivocally condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks targeting innocent Pakistanis.

A comprehensive review of the security situation in Balochistan and ongoing operations against terrorists was conducted, and the committee decided to further solidify intelligence sharing and coordination among Security Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The forum also agreed to enhance the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Police, Levies, and associated departments.

The Prime Minister and Army Chief reaffirmed their resolve to prevent inimical forces from disrupting the hard-earned peace and development of Balochistan at any cost.

The Committee vowed to bring the planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators of the cowardly attacks to justice, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and properties at all costs.

At the end of the meeting, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the families of those who were martyred in the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, leaders of political parties have reiterated their resolve to use all resources to end terrorism in Balochistan.

They expressed this resolve during a meeting of the leaders of political parties in Quetta today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Governor of Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar attended the meeting.

Additionally, Sardar Yakub Khan Nasir and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Pakistan Muslim League-N, Zahoor Ahmed Bilidi and Meena Baloch from Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Rahmat Saleh Baloch, and Mir Kabir Muhammad from the National Party, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Sadiq Sanjrani from the Balochistan Awami Party, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Asghar from the Awami National Party, Maulana Abdul Wasey and Yunus Zahri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and Abdul Khaliq Hazara from the Hazara Democratic Party also attended the meeting.

The leaders of the political parties informed the Prime Minister about the problems faced by the people of Balochistan. The security situation in Balochistan and the ongoing operations against terrorists were comprehensively reviewed during the meeting.

