Tree plantation drive launched at Bajaur juvenile home

BAJAUR - A tree plantation campaign was launched at the Juvenile Observation Home and Child Protection Bureau in Bajaur tribal district on Thursday, in compliance with the advice of the Peshawar High Court.
The District & Session Court Bajaur initiated the monsoon tree plantation campaign, with District & Session Judge Bajaur Dr. Muhammad Amir inaugurating the event by planting a sapling.
Judges of the district court, court staff, and officials from the local forest department attended the inauguration ceremony.
Additional District & Session Judge Hussain Ali and Senior Civil Judge Muhib-ur-Rahman also planted saplings during the event.
In his address, District & Session Judge Amir Nazir emphasized the religious significance of planting trees as an ongoing charity. He also highlighted the critical importance of afforestation in combating pollution, global warming, and environmental degradation.