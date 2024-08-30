Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO

Twelve terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Tirah Valley, Khyber District on August 28 and 29 after the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location amid intense exchange of fire.

“Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khawarij,” an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.



These operations have resulted into major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.

“The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and Khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.