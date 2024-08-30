Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two die, five injured in roof collapse in Okara

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

OKARA   -  Two people were killed and five other sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident triggered by heavy rainfall in district Okara’s Chak Bambi village on Thursday. According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when the roof of a house caved in due to the rain, leading to the tragic deaths. The victims were identified as Iqra, wife of Manzoor, aged around 30 years, and Ayan, a 4-year-old son of Ramzan. In addition, five others sustained injuries in the collapse. Rescue officials quickly responded to the scene after receiving the report. The injured were provided with initial medical aid on-site before being transported to DHQ Hospital for further treatment. Rescue 1122 officials confirmed that after the completion of necessary formalities, the bodies were handed over to the grieved family.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024