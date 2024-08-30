Two die, five injured in roof collapse in Okara

OKARA - Two people were killed and five other sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident triggered by heavy rainfall in district Okara’s Chak Bambi village on Thursday. According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when the roof of a house caved in due to the rain, leading to the tragic deaths. The victims were identified as Iqra, wife of Manzoor, aged around 30 years, and Ayan, a 4-year-old son of Ramzan. In addition, five others sustained injuries in the collapse. Rescue officials quickly responded to the scene after receiving the report. The injured were provided with initial medical aid on-site before being transported to DHQ Hospital for further treatment. Rescue 1122 officials confirmed that after the completion of necessary formalities, the bodies were handed over to the grieved family.