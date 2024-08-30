Two officials dismissed for harassing female colleague in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - On the orders of Woman Ombudsman Punjab, the Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) dismissed from service two officials for harassing a female colleague. They included Sanan Hussain from the Legal Branch and Javed Afzal, a naib qasid.

According to official sources here on Thursday, a woman employee had complained to the Woman Ombudsman Punjab that her colleagues were harassing her through different tactics in the office. During inquiry, both the officials were found guilty and the ombudsman ordered them dismissed from service. Later, their appeal to the Punjab governor was also dismissed.

Five shopkeepers arrested for violation of Price Control Act

The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers for violation of the price control act here on Thursday. They also imposed a fine of Rs325,000 on 54 profiteers in various parts of the district by conducting 560 inspections.

According to official sources, the teams checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken, and grocery items and took action on violators. Separately, Regional Transport Authority sealed four shops over decanting in tehsil Tandlianwala. They also removed LPG kits from buses and vans and impounded the vehicle at police stations. The teams also checked 79 vehicles and challaned 29 on different violations. They also imposed a fine of Rs74,000 on transporters.

Two drug-peddlers awarded imprisonment

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Awais Ahmad awarded life term to two drug-traffickers on Thursday. A drug pusher Majid resident of Piplan has been awarded life term while his accomplice Maqsood Ahmad has been awarded 10-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Kotwali police had arrested them red-handed with 29-kg hashish last year.

Separately, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Zahid Mahmood Ghaznvi issued arrest warrants for former SHO Sadr Inspector Farooq Ahmad Ranjha for non-compliance of court orders.

The court had summoned the SHO several times in a case but he did not appear before the court.

The court ordered the CPO to present the SHO before the court in handcuffs on the next date.

Human trafficker held

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held a human trafficker and recovered 13 passports from his possession. The FIA sources said on Thursday the accused, Tahir Iqbal, of Chiraghia International Travel and Tours Gojra, has been arrested from the office. The accused had exhorted millions of rupees from people to for sending them abroad. The team has also collected evidence from the site and started an investigation.