Friday, August 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two robbers injured in attempt to escape from police custody in Kasur

APP
August 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   -   Two detained bandits were injured in firing by their accomplices during their attempt to escape from the police custody at Fish Mor Kanganpur Road here Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred when the police were returning after recovering Rs300,000 from the robbers. The injured robbers, identified as Tahir and Ashfaq from Mandi Usmanwala are known for their heinous crimes with involvement in over 80 robbery cases. One of their associates Shahzeb alias Shebi was killed in a previous police encounter. During the recent incident, the robbers’ accomplices attacked the police to help their friends escape. Taking advantage of the darkness, the assailants managed to flee from the scene. The Allahabad police station formed teams to trace out the attackers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024