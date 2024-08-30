US remains top export destination for Pakistan in july 2024: SBP report

The United States (US) emerged as the leading export destination for Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In July 2024, Pakistan’s exports to the US totaled $476.017 million, reflecting a 7.26% increase from the $443.789 million recorded in July 2023. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) followed as the second and third largest export destinations, respectively.

Exports to the UAE in July 2024 amounted to $216.918 million, up 7.74% from the $201.319 million recorded during the same period last year. The UK received $183.303 million worth of Pakistani products, a significant rise from the $151.554 million in exports during July 2023.

Other notable export destinations included China, where exports reached $160.100 million, representing a 4.13% increase from the previous year. Exports to Germany were recorded at $135.463 million, slightly up from $131.079 million in July 2023.

Pakistani exports to Holland amounted to $124.547 million, while exports to Italy stood at $96.024 million. Spain, however, saw a slight decline in Pakistani exports, with $106.706 million recorded in July 2024, down from $115.691 million the previous year.

Afghanistan saw a significant increase in Pakistani exports, with figures rising to $88.065 million from $46.262 million in July 2023. Meanwhile, exports to Bangladesh slightly decreased to $57.866 million from $60.772 million last year.

France and Belgium were among the other key destinations, with exports recorded at $41.862 million and $59.674 million, respectively. Exports to Saudi Arabia reached $57.445 million, while Turkiye saw an increase in Pakistani exports to $33.766 million from $24.126 million in the previous year.

The report highlights the continued importance of traditional markets for Pakistan’s exports while also pointing to opportunities for growth in emerging markets.