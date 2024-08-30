Violence against women will not be tolerated: DIG Faisal Kamran

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday warned any kind of violence against women including domestic torture will not be tolerated at any cost. The DIG admonished the Ravi Road SHO after a victim of domestic violence appeared before him during the open court held at his office on Thursday. Taking notice on the complaint of the woman, the DIG sought a detailed report from the local police. DIG Faisal also made it clear that no woman complainant would be summoned at the police stations in the evening. He also directed the divisional police officers to personally listen to the complaints regarding serious allegations. The DIG Operations ordered the police to take strict and immediate action against the land grabbers so that the genuine owner should be given his legitimate right. A large number of people attended the open court which is being held on a daily basis. The DIG listened to the citizens and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of their grievances.