Weapons cache recovered

MOHMAND - A cache of weapons was recovered from secret compartments in a car, and one suspect, Muaz Khan, was arrested on Thursday, according to DSP Dilawar Khan.
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Usama Amin Cheema, DSP Circle Pandiali Dilawar Khan, along with SHO Pandiali Police Station Mukaram Khan, acted promptly on a tip-off and foiled the arms smuggling attempt.
During the search, authorities recovered 01 iron patty HMG cartridges, 539 HMG cartridges, 200 G3 cartridges, 275 .303 bore cartridges, 750 G3 hollow cartridges, and 01 .303 bore rifle from the vehicle’s secret compartments.
The accused, Muaz Khan, son of Said Rehman and a resident of Sando Khel Upper Mohmand, was arrested on the spot.