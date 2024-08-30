Weapons cache recovered

MOHMAND - A cache of weapons was recovered from secret compartments in a car, and one suspect, Muaz Khan, was arrested on Thursday, according to DSP Dilawar Khan.

Following the directives of Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Usama Amin Cheema, DSP Circle Pandiali Dilawar Khan, along with SHO Pan­diali Police Station Mukaram Khan, acted promptly on a tip-off and foiled the arms smuggling attempt.

During the search, authorities recovered 01 iron patty HMG car­tridges, 539 HMG cartridges, 200 G3 cartridges, 275 .303 bore car­tridges, 750 G3 hollow cartridges, and 01 .303 bore rifle from the ve­hicle’s secret compartments.

The accused, Muaz Khan, son of Said Rehman and a resident of Sando Khel Upper Mohmand, was arrested on the spot.