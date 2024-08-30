Woman killed, two injured in trailer-bike collision

KHAIRPUR - A woman was killed and two others injured when an over speeding trailer hit a motorcycle here on Thursday. According to details, the accident took place on National Highway in Ranipur area of district Khairpur of Sindh where a reckless driven trailer knocked a motorcycle carrying three people.

As a result of accident, a woman was killed on the spot while two people seriously injured. The trailer driver fled the scene of accident. The body and injured were shifted to hospital. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.

Woman hits rickshaw after losing control of vehicle in Karachi

A woman lost control of her double cabin vehicle after a tyre burst at Karachi’s seaside area, Sea View, resulting in a collision with a rickshaw and a car. The rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred near the Nishan-e-Pakistan Monument when the tyre of the double cabin vehicle blew out, causing it to crash into the rickshaw and car.

Police reported that the rickshaw driver was slightly injured, and both the auto-rickshaw and the car sustained minor damage. Officials stated that the double cabin vehicle was being driven by a woman, who her son accompanied, but both were unharmed in the accident. Officials from the Darakhshan police arrived at the scene promptly, and legal proceedings are underway.