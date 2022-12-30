LAHORE - A large number of entries from across the country have been received so far for the prestigious 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship to be played at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi from January 7. This event will be first Pakistan Tennis Federation’s National Circuit event of 2023. Prominent top ranked players in various age categories, who have so far entered, are Rashid Malik, Amir Mazari, Nadir Mirza, Mikaeel Ali (USA), Amna Qayum, Nabeel Qayum, Abdul Rehman, Zohaib Malik, Asad Zaman, M Salar and others. The organizers expect good number of entries till the deadline of entry on Jan 4. Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center is the sponsor of the event.
Share:
Staff Reporter
December 30, 2022
Share: