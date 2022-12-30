Share:

LAHORE - A large number of entries from across the country have been received so far for the prestigious 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship to be played at the hard courts of Modern Club Karachi from January 7. This event will be first Pakistan Tennis Fed­eration’s National Circuit event of 2023. Prominent top ranked players in vari­ous age categories, who have so far entered, are Rashid Malik, Amir Mazari, Nadir Mirza, Mikaeel Ali (USA), Amna Qayum, Nabeel Qa­yum, Abdul Rehman, Zohaib Malik, Asad Zaman, M Salar and others. The organizers expect good number of en­tries till the deadline of entry on Jan 4. Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center is the sponsor of the event.