Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - At least 123 terrorists, including nine having head money, were arrested and 93 were killed in encounters by police in Bannu region during 2022, said Bannu Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar in a statement on Thursday. The RPO said a number of terror acts and crime incidents were prevented in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts through proactive policing. “The approach also helped to maintain law and order situation, promote peace and curb crimes in the region,” he maintained. He said that during outgoing year, police also captured five kidnappers and 20 extortionists who were involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money. He said that 28 policemen laid down their lives in the line of duty while 22 were wounded in different operations against terrorists and wanted outlaws. The RPO said that besides dismantling terrorist groups and eliminating several important militants’ commanders, the counter terrorism department personnel seized 14 hand grenades, a suicide jacket and a heavy machine gun, 12 pistols, 4 rifles, 31 sub machine guns, 3 rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launchers along with as many shells during separate actions against militants. Highlighting the role of Ababeel Force in curbing street crimes, Ashfaq said that the force personnel equipped with modern weapons and ICT tools checked 200 vehicles and 250 bikes, besides they held 165 persons for their involvement in street crimes. The RPO said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was implemented with a true spirit as police carried out 3206 search and strike operations wherein 2727 proclaimed offenders and 16499 suspects were arrested from different parts of the region. Giving details of the seized items, he said that the law enforcers with the help of narcotics eradication teams recovered 64kg ice drug, 73kg heroin, 484kg hashish, 3kg opium, 1194 litre wine, 187 rifles, 1464 shotguns, 5995 pistols, 819 AK47 assault rifles, 3 hand grenades and 102669 bullets from drug traffickers and anti-social elements during raids. The RPO also shed light on a number of welfare initiatives launched for the police force during the outgoing year and said that the legal heirs of the deceased cops received over Rs4 million as death compensation (burial charges) while over Rs1 million and Rs3.84 million were spent on provision of treatment and educational facilities to the parents and children of policemen respectively. Ashfaq said that the dispute resolution council settled 860 disputes while the police assistance line (PAL) provided relief to more than two thousand citizens.