ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday described 2022 as a successful year on the foreign front. Islamabad also said that it was ready for talks with India if New Delhi stops supporting terrorism. Speaking at a yearend review news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan continues to pursue a policy of peaceful neighbourhood, based on mutual respect and sovereign equality with all countries of South Asian region. The spokesperson said Pakistan consistently maintained that bilateral relations cannot be fully normalised until the resolution of the outstanding disputes, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. To a question, Baloch said Islamabad wanted India to end its suppression in held Kashmir and desist from supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan. She, however, said that a Hindutva inspired nationalist government in India continues to act as a regional bully and create hurdles in development of normal bilateral relations. Baloch said suppression of minorities and the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a matter of great concern for Pakistan. She said Pakistan will continue to make all possible efforts for the settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. About Pakistan-US relations, the spokesperson said a positive momentum in the bilateral ties can be witnessed, especially with the visits of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She said a Senate-confirmed Ambassador was appointed by the United States to Pakistan after four years. She added that the United States agreed to our long-standing request for provision of military hardware. She expressed the confidence that de-hyphenation of relations would further contribute to strengthening of our bilateral relations. About Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Islamabad was engaged with the Afghan authorities on all issues, including border management, security of diplomats and missions in Afghanistan and terrorism. She said Afghanistan has given certain assurances and we hope the promises made will be honoured. Baloch said Pakistan had consistently expressed its desire to see a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan. “We wish that Afghanistan emerges as a trade and energy-connectivity conduit to our region,” she added. Highlighting Pakistan’s relations with Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh in South Asia, she said: “We are keen to strengthen the existing multifaceted cooperation with these countries. In this context, Pakistan foreign minister held important meetings with his counterparts of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on the sidelines of important multilateral events and conferences.” She said with the enhanced interactions, visits and exchanges, we can strengthen our friendship, cooperation and dialogue with the international community. Baloch said Belgium, China, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uzbekistan, as well as some multilateral financial institutions and the United Nations came forward and extended humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Regarding Pakistan-Europe relations, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan continues to cooperate and engage with our partners in the continent on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. “Our focus is to develop deeper economic collaboration, cooperate to confront climate change and find opportunities in higher education and employment,” she added. Baloch said Pakistan was also engaged in discussions with the European Union on extension of GSP Plus Programme and on green partnerships for climate change. On Pakistan’s relations with African nations, the spokesperson said ties with Africa are seeing a positive trend in terms of bilateral trade and political, parliamentary, military and security cooperation. She said Pakistan opened new missions in lvory Coast, Djibouti, Uganda and Ghana while Ethiopia opened its resident Embassy in Islamabad. Similarly, she added, the remittances from Africa had reached a high of over $400 million. She said PIA and Ethiopian Airline agreed for code-sharing which would directly connect Karachi with Addis Ababa. Explaining Pakistan’s achievements on the diplomatic fronts, the spokesperson said Pakistan managed to come out of the FATF grey list in October this year. She said establishment of Fund for Loss and Damage at COP27 for developing countries is another significant achievement of Pakistan. The spokesperson reinforced Pakistan’s traditional partnerships with China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world. She said these relationships are based on mutual trust and friendship and characterized by a tradition of robust dialogue and exchange of bilateral visits. About Pakistan’s relations with the Central Asian Republics, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad has developed close understandings with these countries to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation in energy, transport and infrastructure.