ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Kurram district, military’s media wing said on Thursday. The ISPR said that on December 29, 2022, fire exchange took place between terrorists and Pakistani troops in general area Arawali, Kurram District. The troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During the intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, said the ISPR. However, during the fierce exchange of fire, the ISPR added, Subedar Shuja Muhammad (age 43 years, resident of Khairpur), Naik Muhammad Ramzan (age 32 years, resident of Khuzdar) and Sepoy Abdul Rehman (age 30 years, resident of Sukkur) got martyred while fighting gallantly. The media wing of the military said that sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. It said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.