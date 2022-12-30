Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 30 vehicles of tourists got stuck in the snow at the tourist spot Pir Chinasi; teams were dispatched from Muzaffarabad to rescue them.

According to private media reports, around 30 vehicles of tourists got stuck in the snow in Pir-Chinasi area of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir. Rescue 1122 teams and police were dis­patched from Muzaffarabad to evacuate the tour­ists. According to Muzaffarabad police there was no snow removal machinery in Peer-Chinasi, how­ever, machinery with chains has been dispatched to the incident.

Police further said that the Deputy Commis­sioner, SP and other civil officials have reached the spot, the passengers will be shifted to a safe place by other vehicles.