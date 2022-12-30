Share:

A project to generate 330 megawatts of electricity from local coal in Sindh’s Tharparkar district has been inaugurated on Friday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani inaugurated the project to generate 330 MW of electricity in Tharparkar as CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah could not reach the area due to a fault in his helicopter.

MNA Mahes Kumar Malani said that the production of electricity from local coal will reduce the dependence on imported fuel. With the inauguration of the project, the production of electricity from Thar coal has increased to about 3,000 megawatts.

Kumar said it was the vision of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, which has been completed by the PPP government.

The PPP lawmaker said that an energy revolution is coming in Pakistan with the use of coal from Thar, 100,000 megawatts of electricity can be generated from Thar’s coal deposits for 200 years.

He said that the project was delayed due to novel coronavirus and added that Thar coal will save the government 6 billion dollars on fuel imports.

Earlier, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Thar is the solution to the energy woes of Pakistan.

Sindh CM Shah expressed these views during a meeting with China’s Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian.

“Chinese cooperation has proved a landmark in power generation from coal deposits in Thar,” chief minister said. “Chinese companies are increasing power generation from coal in Thar,” he further said.